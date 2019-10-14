White Sox latest team to benefit from Sky TV sponsorship drive

After considerable negotiations, Softball NZ has entered a multiyear agreement with Sky Television for the naming rights of the New Zealand White Sox softball team.

“This groundbreaking partnership represents significant investment of the female game in New Zealand and is a paradigm shift for the elite female pathway programme,” says Softball NZ CEO, Tony Giles.

Cathryn Oliver, says: “In line with our commitment to support more women in sport, we’re delighted to be the new naming sponsor of the White Sox. Sky is committed to supporting and enhancing local sports teams, and our sponsorship of the White Sox follows our support for the Tall Ferns, Phoenix, Warriors women, the Kiwis, the Kiwi Ferns, the Junior Kiwis and the Sky Sport Breakers,” says Oliver.

The Sky Sport White Sox just missed Olympic Qualification last month in Shanghai, China, and remain the highest-ranked (11) non-funded team in the world.

“We are confident the support of New Zealand’s premier sport broadcaster will assist the step-change required to drive the group towards podium potential for future pinnacle events” says Giles.

The new commercial partnership will see Sky own naming rights of the Sky Sport White Sox for an initial 3 year period, with a multiyear extension opportunity.