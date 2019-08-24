Will Māori culture be represented at Dubai 2020 World Expo?

Hip-hop superstar Parris Goebel's appointment as New Zealand's entertainment and cultural curator for the world expo in Dubai 2020 is "a slap in the face for Māori culture" says on Māori cultural advisor.

Former Chiefs and Kiwis Māori cultural advisor, Ora Kihi is concerned that Māori culture will be locked out of this world-class event.

The expo is expected to attract 25 million visits during the six months with more than 190 countries involved. Ms Goebel has a budget of $2.5 million to create the New Zealand programme.

