Winiata selected for HSBC referees squad

Black Fern Selica Winiata has been selected as part of the referee squad for the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series where she has been appointed for two rounds.

Last week, Winiata made her international referee debut at the Oceania Sevens tournament in Fiji.

She will referee at the Dubai event at the beginning of December before heading to Cape Town the following week.

NZR Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass congratulated Winiata on her selection, "This is a fantastic achievement for Selica and one that she and her family should be very proud of.

"Selica clearly has a lot of talent and we know her work ethic, dedication and game understanding are all there. It's a fantastic combination and we're looking forward to watching her on the world stage."

Winiata said, "Refereeing is such a great way to be involved in the game and in the middle of the action. In the Police, you need to make hard calls that aren't popular so I'm not phased by that aspect."

Her appointment to the HSBC World Series means she will not feature at a New Zealand National Sevens tournament for the first time in over a decade.

The Palmerston North police officer is set to officiate at the Red Bull Ignite 7 tournament this Saturday at Auckland's Trust Arena.