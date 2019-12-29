Winston Reid back after nearly 2 years out

Winston Reid returned to West Ham’s match day squad today for the first time since suffering a knee injury at Swansea City in March last year.

Reid of Tainui and Te Rarawa was an used substitute in his team’s 2-1 home loss to second-placed Leicester, who fielded a below-strength side.

After surgery last year, Reid told West Ham's media team he was looking forward to feeling like a footballer again.

"Obviously it is frustrating to be out for long periods of time, especially with the way it happened, but you have to get through it and you have to deal with it," Reid said.

"It's tough at times but once I get outside on the pitch and run I'll begin to feel like a footballer again."

West Ham’s ninth loss in 12 games and fourth straight loss at home saw the English premier league side leave the pitch to a chorus of boos and their manager Manuel Pellegrini sacked minutes later.

Despite this news, Reid will no doubt be doing his part to lift the spirits of his teammates.

As he said during his recovery, "I go to every game and encourage the guys to do well and I want us to kick on."

The London-based club sits one point above the relegation zone.