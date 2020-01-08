Work continues on Hawke's Bay fire

Work continues today on the fire at Tangoio, Hawke's Bay with a large contingent of firefighters on the ground.

Fifty-five firefighters, plus forestry crews from Pan Pac, are working on securing the perimeter of the fire.

Fire and Emergency have advised that Tangoio Settlement Rd is still closed at the junction with Waipatiki Rd.

Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell. says, "We ask that people stay away from the area while our personnel work to bring the fire under control."

Smoke is expected to be seen over the next few days as some of the forest skid sites burn.

Mitchell says, "Our crews will be focusing on the fire perimeter before being tasked on these areas."

It's unlikely that helicopters will be used today due to weather conditions but they are on standby.