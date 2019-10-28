World Beauty Fitness and Fashions holds first time NZ competition

Jess Coate-Campus (Ngāpuhi) and her husband Jake Campus have both been in the fitness industry for over ten years. The two have been heavily involved in the World Beauty Fitness & Fashion otherwise known as WBFF, a competition that celebrates beauty and fitness. This weekend the couple introduced the first World Beauty Fitness and Fashion Aotearoa competition which took place in Auckland.

A popular international competition that celebrates fitness fashion and beauty.

It was a first for the WBFF competition to be held here in New Zealand and it was Jess Coate-Campus and her husband Jake Campus who made it happen

Jess Coate-Campus says, “We're absolutely ecstatic to have our very first show here in New Zealand.”

I've been a personal trainer for 11 years and recently I've transitioned in to an online trainer, I am now the promoter of the WBFF New Zealand

Campus says, “With our organisation we class it as a brand, our athletes we class as models, because it is about fitness and fashion. So you’re marked not only on your appearance and body but also the whole package in terms of marketability.”

170 competitors took the stage and competed, all battling for an opportunity to reach pro status in the organisation

Campus says, “You need to win your category but also to be rewarded a pro card, they have to see that you’re at the level to represent the brand on a world scale.”

Coate-Campus says that because she was brought up in a Māori environment and being able to communicate and maintain strong family values. She says it's one of her strongest attributes within the body building world.

“We've picked up a lot of clients nationwide a lot of Māori clients too which is awesome, and I think me being Māori myself shows them that you can achieve anything.”

Coate-Campus adds, that this is her contribution to her people.

“I'm so family orientated I have a massive family and we all get along so well, I think that's how it contributed to me and my success and my clients because I'm relatable. They can relate to me and what I've achieved, my whānau and my background.”

The couple hope that for next year the competition has more competitors more spectators, so that WBFF competition can grow and expand throughout the country.