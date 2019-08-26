World Champion Silver Ferns honoured at Parliament

The Silver Ferns on the steps on Parliament (image: @ShaneHarmon Twitter)

The world champion Silver Ferns were greeted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the steps of Parliament today. The team brought the trophy they’d won last month in Liverpool, where they beat Australia in a pulsating final.

A large crowd was on hand to greet the Ferns, including many school children from the local area.

“You’re growing a generation of sportswomen and girls” the Prime Minister said, in recognition of the team’s standing in the New Zealand sporting landscape.

The 52-51 win over the Australians was the first world title for the Ferns since 2003. It went a long way to rebuilding the mana of the side, after they were humbled at last year’s Commonwealth Games and failed to win a medal.

Much of the praise has been focused on coach Noeline Taurua (Ngati Kawa, Ngati Rehia, Ngati Whatua), who was brought in at the start of the season to salvage the mess of the last two years. She was able to get veterans Laura Langman and Casey Kopua back into the side, which was a massive boost during the week-long World Championships.

Taurua has recommitted for at least the next two campaigns - the trans-Tasman Constellation Cup in October and the Northern Quad Series in England next January.