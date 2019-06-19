Young Māori duo excited to make Kiwi debut against Tonga

Briton Nikora (Waikato and Te Arawa) will make his Kiwis debut this weekend against Tonga. The 21-year-old Tauranga-born backrower only made his NRL debut this year and is still coming to terms with who his new teammates are.

"Still buzzing, eh. Dream come true, seeing these fullahs, all these players bro. Yeah, crazy!" the debutant says.

The call from Michael Maguire came as a surprise to Nikora. He says he didn't expect to be where he is so soon into his career.

"Even just getting the debut for Cronulla meant a lot to me, I didn't know it was going to happen that early because I was injured in pre-season so I didn't think I was going to get a start at round one," he says.

The boom backrower has made every post a winner so far and has taken every opportunity with both hands.

Nikora grew up playing in the centres but has made a name for himself playing in the Sharks backrow where he has come under the wing of Sharks greats including Paul Gallen and Wade Graham.

"They've helped me out a lot, especially Wade and Luke Lewis who used to be there last year," he says, "Just all the little things that they teach you that you don't really understand until you get into that grade."

Kiwis assistant coach Nathan Cayless has coached against Nikora in the junior grades and rates what the rookie can offer to the team.

"He's very good on his feet, very, very good ball skills. He adds something different to our side," the world-cup winning captain said today.

Cayless also said Nikora and Sharks teammate Shaun Johnston have been able to bring their club combination to the national side this week.

"That's something that's been a real good plus for us, that combination they're showing out in the field in training, very exciting."

Cayless is looking forward to seeing that combination move from the training paddock to Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

Another young Māori player set to make his debut this week is Jahrome Hughes. The Melbourne Storm fullback has stepped almost seemlessly into Billy Slater's jersey this year and has been named on the bench by Michael Maguire this weekend. He is likely to play in a utility role.

Hughes toured the UK with the Kiwis last year but was unlucky not to get any game time so he is more than happy to bide his time on the bench and slot in anywhere when given his chance.

"Just to play a game for the Kiwis has always been my dream and whereever the coach wants me to play I'll be keen to play and I just can't wait- I'm just really excited to get out there," the 24-year-old, who made his NRL debut six years ago says.

The pair of young players will both be hoping to put their best foot forward and push their case for selection again in the future.