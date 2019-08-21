Young Ngāpuhi butchers to represent NZ at world champs

Corey White and Cherise Redden. Source: File

Apprentice butchers Corey White and Cherise Redden are confirmed to compete at the World Champion Butcher Apprentice and Young Butcher competition in Sacramento, USA next September.

The event is the curtain-raiser to the World Butchers' Challenge. White and Redden will be travelling as members of the ANZCO Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand squad.

Redden qualified for her position in the team after winning the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year award earlier this month.

“It's going to be an awesome experience. So many opportunities are going to arise from taking par so I'm quite excited for that,” she says.

White also qualified for the position after winning the national apprentice award in 2018.

Both work at Countdown Meat & Seafood in Otahuhu, Auckland.

During the competition in Sacramento, young butchers and butcher apprentices from up to sixteen countries will be tasked with slicing up a beef rump on the bone, a side of lamb, a loin of pork and two whole chickens to produce a themed display of value-added products under a pressure-inducing time limit of just two and a half hours.

A global panel of judges will then score each display based on strict criteria that includes knife skills, hygiene, safety, consistency, time management, cookability and saleability as well as style, visual impact and innovation of the display.

Corey Winder captains the Hellers Sharp Blacks - New Zealand's butchery team and the pinnacle for any young, aspiring butcher in New Zealand - and was closely involved in the selection of the ANZCO Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand Squad, having overseen the judging at this year's national competition.

"The level of competition at Sacramento will be extremely high but I know we have some of the finest young butchers and butcher apprentices in the world who will do us proud," he says.