Youth politicians call for 'more accurate' history of New Zealand

Two Māori Youth Parliament politicians reported back to the Māori Select Committee today and asked Education Minister Chris Hipkins to agree to allow a more accurate history of New Zealand to be taught in our schools.

Youth Parliament member Christian Dennison says, "It would defeat a whole lot of racism in our country which stems from ignorance."

Despite being hearing impaired, Cha'nel Kaa-Luke can still get her message across.

Kaa-Luke signs, "It's not just making Māori youth aware of our own history and culture but it's about making other people as well- the non-Māori population that we have- and increasing their awareness."

Dennison says, "Not knowing these things that are so integral to how we got here is a big thing that all New Zealanders should be knowing- Māori or non-Māori- to know who we are now."

Dennison is Minister Chris Hipkins' youth politician from the Rimutaka electorate and the minister is proud to be mentoring such a vibrant young leader.

Hipkins says, "Obviously New Zealand history is part of the New Zealand curriculum. There's great inconsistency in the way it's taught in schools so it's something the government is looking at very closely- so watch this space."

"I was told that Māori ripped themselves off, they sold their land of for a couple of blankets and some guns. And it turns out that my ancestors had their lands confiscated," says Dennison.

New Zealand prides itself on diversity and an increased awareness of Māori history will only enhance our education system according to the young leaders.

"Making sure there's no more discrimination against us. Making sure we are all equals and treated the same," signs Kaa-Luke.