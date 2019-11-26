Breakers hit bottom of NBL ladder

The Breakers 2019 NBL season continues to disappoint as they fall to the bottom of the 9 team ladder, following the Illawarra Hawks defeat of the Cairns Taipans last night in Wollongong.

The 18-year-old Lamelo Ball contributed to the win with a triple-double of his own including a clutch three to send the game into overtime - eventuating in a 114 - 106 win.

The Breaker's chances of a comeback are looking relatively slim, due to Corey Webster being ruled out for two weeks, with an ankle injury. It's confirmed that it is not a fracture.

The Auckland based side will be meeting Lamelo and the Hawks this weekend as they face off for the second time this season. Needless to say, it is a must-win for the Breakers if they want to have any chance of reclaiming their season.

The Breakers will play the Hawks this Saturday at Spark Arena 7:30 pm.

